SHOCKING: Young NYC Mother Shot Dead Execution-Style as She Walked with Baby in Stroller

A young mother was shot dead execution-style on Wednesday night while she was pushing her baby in a stroller on an Upper East Side Street in New York City, police said. The 20-year-old woman was shot in the head from point-blank range by a suspect who approached her from behind, according to the NYPD and sources.

The young mom was transported to a nearby hospital but couldn't be saved. Police have launched an investigation as the killer, who fled the scene immediately, remains at large. However, the baby, who was also rushed to the hospital, was unharmed in the incident, police said.

Brutal Murder

Police say the incident happened on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:25 p.m. The suspect appeared from behind and shot in the head of the woman from a point-blank range as she was pushing her baby in a stroller.

The woman was found unresponsive by first responders at the scene. After being taken to Metropolitan Hospital, she was declared dead approximately an hour later, according to the officials.

According to authorities, the shooter fled up East 95th street on foot while wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants. The search for him continued early on Thursday.

According to reports, the shooting was witnessed by terrified kids at the neighboring playground, and one girl related hearing a loud "boom" that she promptly identified as a gunshot.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim pending family notification. The shooting took place in a neighborhood that is typically tranquil and has less serious street crimes. The Samuel Seabury Playground, which lies across the street, was crowded with kids who watched the heinous shooting.

NYC Crime Rate Surges

A 10-year-old girl who was at the playground with her brother and aunt reported hearing a "extremely loud boom" and witnessing a woman fall to the sidewalk to DailyMail.com.

"And it really frightened me because I was right there at the park playing and I never would have ever though that would happen,' she added. I saw a lot of people running, and I saw a woman down there, she fell," the girl recalled.

"I was worried but then I wanted to stay calm, because I didn't want any interaction, and I didn't want anything else to happen."

After spending the day discussing the overabundance of guns on the streets, New York Mayor Eric Adams addressed the crowd at the scene of the event.

"When a mother is pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot at point blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families," Adams said. "We are going to find this person that is guilty of this horrific crime. We are going to find him and bring him to justice."

At the media briefing, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell urged "anyone who has information that can help us with this investigation" to call authorities.

Adams swore that the shooter would be found and detained. "We just need the justice system to make sure this innocent person receives that justice that we're asking for," Adams said.