SHOCKING: Woman Pulls Down Her Pants Mid-Flight to Go to Bathroom as Passengers Watch in Disgust [WATCH]

Passengers on a recent Frontier Airlines flight were taken aback when a woman, seemingly frustrated, attempted to lower her pants and relieve herself mid-trip. The incident was recorded on video, documenting the unusual and disruptive behavior.

The unidentified female passenger displayed an unusual act of courtesy by apologizing to fellow travelers with a "Sorry, everybody" before seemingly attempting to pull down her pants and squat in the aisle on a Monday flight from Florida to Philadelphia. The incident was recorded and shared on Facebook by another passenger, Julie Voshell Hartman.

Horror Scene Mid-Air

The video suggested that the woman's attempt to relieve herself in the aisle stemmed from a flight attendant telling her that she could not use the restroom at that particular moment. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

Predictably, the situation escalated when nearby passengers objected, leading the woman to respond with heated remarks such as, "I don't give a f–k," "F–k you," and "I gotta go pee!" The incident became increasingly confrontational.

Under pressure from other passengers, the woman eventually pulled her pants back up. Nevertheless, she persisted in demanding access to the airplane bathroom from the flight attendant.

The person behind the camera, recording the confrontation, expressed concern for a young boy seated nearby, saying, "That poor boy next to us." It appeared that the young boy across the aisle had an unwanted and explicit view of the woman's actions.

Fighting to Use the Flight Washroom

In a second, longer video, it became evident that the woman continued to engage in confrontations with several passengers toward the back of the plane. However, it remains unclear whether she was traveling with those people. The situation seemed to persist as tensions escalated on the flight.

"Matthew Hartman and I had the most awful experience flying home from Florida this afternoon," Voshell Hartman wrote on Facebook of the woman's antics.

"A passenger was upset that she was required to sit in her assigned [sic] seat and decided to pull her pants down on the plane right in front of two children. I literately [sic] had a front row seat to the spectacle. She threatened to kill another passenger," she claimed.

"She threatened me after I told her to sit down. I hope she was arrested and banned from flying again."

Frontier Airlines is yet to comment on the bizarre incident. It is also unclear if any action was taken against the woman after the flight landed.