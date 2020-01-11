According to the video released by the US 5th Fleet, the USS Farragut was approached by the Russian Naval ship during a routine operation in the northern Arabian Sea. The actions by the Russian destroyer is being treated with care by the US. As per the reports and the video that was released, the US naval ship fired five warning shots which is a warning symbol of collision in the international waters.

The Russian ship was approaching the US ship rapidly while moving through the sea. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer had initially requested the Russian ship change its course which was refused. The delay in changing the course caused concern because of the rising possibilities of a collision.

Incidents at Sea Agreement between US and Soviet Russia

With the rising tension at seas between Soviet Russia and the US, they put together the Incidents at Sea Agreement which dealt with various rising tensions between the two countries. The incident at sea on Thursday is a reflection of the tension between the countries. Naval Commander Josh Frey said that the ship approached the Farragut during the routine operation that is conducting by the US in the Arabian Sea.

The VHF radio issues routine statement from the ship to any passerby ships, commercial and military, to warn them of the operation conducted by the Farragut.

"Sécurité, sécurité, sécurité: Good morning all ships. This is a coalition warship conducting maritime operations in the (Persian Gulf) in support of freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. If you observe any suspicious or illegal activity, or require assistance, contact the nearest coalition warship."



Earlier another Russian destroyer had nearly collided with a US naval ship in the Philippine waters during another operation. The seventh fleet's USS Chancellorsville nearly collided with the Russian naval ship when it came close to 50 to 100 feet of the ship. The international legal regime follows strict rules with the collision measures and Russia is party to the UN Convention while the US is not.