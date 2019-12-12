Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov caught fire even as it was undergoing repairs in an Arctic shipyard. Admiral Kuznetsov is Russia's only aircraft carrier. Russian news agencies reported that at least one person is missing after the accident.

As many as 400 people were on board the ship when the fire erupted, Russian news agency Tass reported. The fire soon spread to an area of about 600 square metres.

According to the Defence Post, Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing repairs at the Zvezdochka shipyard in Murmansk. The fire incident on Thursday is the second mishap the carrier suffered in the span of two years. In October 2018, the carrier suffered damage after when a crane crashed onto its deck, the Post said.

(This is a developing story)