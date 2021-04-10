Shocking Video Shows Men Abusing NYPD Cops and Calling Them 'Dirty Mother F**kers' While on Patrol

A video shows a group of rowdy men surrounding a NYPD car and hurling abuses at officers seated inside, while they were on patrol duty in a New York neighborhood. The video was posted by the NYC PBA, which is a union of retired police officers.

The two-minute-five-second video clip shows the men offensively barging towards the NYPD police car at a red light, yelling ''bitch'' and ''dirty mother f****rs'' to the cops seated inside and a voice can also be heard asking a cop to display his name and badge number.

"Twenty-three, 54 for this dirty mother f***er," one man holding a loudspeaker shouts while another man placed a pig toy with black stripes on the cars bonnet squeaking it and yelling, ''That's a pig. That's a gift for you, bitch.''

Another man is seen hurling a dirty and torn American flag at the cars window intimidating the police officers seated inside taunting them all throughout the video while repeatedly calling them, ''mother f****rs''.

As the signal turned green, the police car simply drives away and the men try to stop the car by running behind it yelling ''Get the f**k out! Move!'' and the group finally let it go and are seen having a hearty laugh at what they just did, which is a provocation against the officers.

Also, as the car moved away from the group, another man from the behind is heard yelling, ''You piece of sh*t,'' towards the officers.

The Police Benevolent Association said in a tweet along with the video, ''Listen to the hate and harassment directed at these two @NYPD30Pct Neighborhood Coordination Officers. Why? No reason apart from the uniform. We know these haters don't speak for the community. But the politicians think they do. That's the problem. #WeNeedPolice.''

Also, it is reported that despite video evidence shows the group of men harassing and intimidating the police officers, no arrests have been made with connection to the harrowing incident.

Several angry users lashed out at the men for harassing and abusing NYPD officers in broad daylight and in full public view during their patrol and urged the authorities to track the culprits and take action against them.