A New York man who tried to escape after being hit by a bullet was chased by the shooter inside a store, where he fired upon the victim multiple times again and fled the scene. The New York Police Department (NYPD) released a disturbing video of the incident on Sunday that has left everyone shocked.

The victim reportedly had an argument with the shooter moments before being fatally shot. The police are looking for the suspect and are yet to make an arrest. The news comes amid growing incidents of gun violence in New York City that has hit a record high this year.

Shot In Front of Everyone

Nicholas Isaac, a 23-year-old man from Brooklyn, was standing in front of Fly E-Bike, a bike store on Nostrand Avenue at Bergen Street in Crown Heights, when he was shot by the suspect. Video footage released by the NYPD shows Isaac being stalked by the shooter inside the store following which the fatal shooting takes place. The video then abruptly cuts and shows the shooter fleeing the scene on a black scooter. Instead of the road, the shooter can be seen taking the sidewalk.

According to police, Isaac was first shot outside the store and when he tried to hide inside the store, he was followed by the suspect and shot multiple times in the legs and chest. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he died sometime later. The suspected shooter, according to police, is a Black and 6-feet tall. He was wearing a baseball cap, black shirt, black trousers, black shoes and had a blue backpack with him. However, no arrests have been made yet.

Dispute Leads to Shooting

NYPD officers believe that the shooting was the result of an argument between Isaac and the suspect that started in front of the bike store. The exact reason behind the argument isn't known as Isaac was unwilling to cooperate with the police.

Police responded to a 911 call following the shooting and found Isaac lying in a pool of blood. An ambulance was called and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, in spite of being mortally wounded, he didn't tell police how he was shot and what resulted in the shooting. Isaac died a few hours later.

The shooting is another instance of surging gun violence in New York City, which until 2017 was considered one of the safest places in the United States. NYPD has been struggling to put a check on the spike in shooting over the past couple of months. This year has so far seen over 500 shootings in the city.