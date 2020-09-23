The moment a father was shot in the leg as he tried to protect his three young children from a gunman who opened fire inside a car dealership in New York City has been captured in terrifying video footage.

The shooting took place at around 7.20pm on Monday at On The Road Automotive in the Eastchester neighborhood of the Bronx. The clip shows the 39-year-old dad and his children seated on a couch inside the used car dealership when an armed man wearing a black hoodie enters the establishment and starts firing through an open glass door.

The dad, who spots the gunman from the other side of the glass door seconds before he opens fire, immediately jumps from the couch and scoops up his kids before diving to the floor and shielding them with his body in an attempt to protect them from the barrage of bullets. Several other people inside the dealership, including employees and customers, can be seen running around the showroom, looking for cover from the gunfire.

Multiple shots ring out and one of the bullets comes right through the window near the couch where the family was sitting. As the father tries to get himself and his children to safety he is shot in the thigh by one of the bullets. He was immediately rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for the non-life-threatening wound and is currently in stable condition.

Watch the video below:

Shooting Was Gang-Related

Police are now looking for two suspects, one of whom carjacked a vehicle immediately after the shooting. The car, a four-door green Honda Civic, was stopped at a red light just outside when the suspect approached, opened the door and pointed a gun at the 49-year-old driver, ordering him to get out.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. According to sources, a gang member was doing business in the dealership when their rival opened fire. It is not yet known whether the father-of-three was a target.