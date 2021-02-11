An Oklahoma man shot dead his two teenage daughters while on phone with his wife before turning the gun on himself in a harrowing murder-suicide, according to police. David Kaser, 56, fired one gunshot each at his two daughters, Clarissa Kaser, 19, and Crystal 'Grey' Kaser, 14, while all family members were at home on Tuesday afternoon.

The girls' mother, the lone survivor in the gruesome murders, informed the police, following which officer arrived at the scene. On arrival they found David too had fatally shot himself. The killings come just days after the grizzly discovery of a couple and their two young children found dead in the same suburb in a separate triple murder-suicide.

Deadly Attack

Investigators in Sand Springs said they received a call just around 1 pm from the girls' mother who was at work at the time. Moments earlier, she was speaking to Kaser on the phone, when he threatened to kill their daughters and himself.

She told police she heard what she thought was a gunshot while on the phone and Kaser made a comment "how do you like that?" Feeling threatened she called the police and asked them to make a welfare check as Kaser had guns at home. When officers reached the scene they tapped on windows, knocked on the doors, and called the girls' cell phones, but got no response.

After sometime, officers asked the mother to come back home as her place of work was just 20 minutes away. On arrival, she gave officers permission to enter the house. On entering the home, officers discovered Kaser and his two young daughters dead. They also recovered a handgun, according to police.

Killed for No Reason

It is still not known which of the two girls Kaser shot first. However, it can be concluded that the murder-suicide was a result of domestic problem given that the girls' mother told police that she and her husband had been having marital problems for months and that her husband had made threats earlier too, although nothing was as serious.

According to reports, police had earlier visited the home in 2017 due to a 'domestic' incident, though no arrests were made. Both the Kaser girls had attended local schools, with Clarissa having recently graduated.

The killings took place less than a mile away from where a similar incident involving a family took place just over a week back. In this case, the father Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, fatally stabbed his two young children and then his wife before killing himself on January 29, according to police.