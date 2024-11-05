Shocking Video Captures Moment USPS Worker Tosses 300 Republican Election Mailers in Dumpster in Key Swing State [WATCH]

A US Postal Service employee allegedly tossed around 300 mailers supporting New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom Kean, Jr., into a dumpster near a Pennsylvania supermarket two weeks ago. The shocking incident, captured on camera, may have led to her being fired from her job.

According to the New Jersey Globe, a security company employee saw the unidentified woman—dressed in a USPS uniform—driving a Toyota Prius to a Shop-Rite dumpster in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania, where she took out several bins from her trunk and threw them in the dumpster. The entire incident was captured on a surveillance camera, and the footage was handed over to Postal Service for further investigation.

Shocking Moment of Destroying Votes

"We saw her dump it," the security worker told the blog. "We have a license plate," a security worker is heard saying in the video posted on YouTube. "She has a Pennsylvania plate, but it looks like the mail's from Jersey."

A committee affiliated with the national Republican Party had distributed the pro-Kean mailers, which, according to the Globe, were meant for voters in a strongly Republican area in western Morris County, North Jersey.

On Monday, USPS spokesperson Xavier Hernandez told The New York Post that the agency is "aware of the allegation of mishandled political mail."

"We have referred this incident to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and have nothing further to offer," Hernandez said in an email.

Fired for Her Criminal Offence

However, it appears that USPS may have already taken action against the employee—the Globe's editor, David Wildstein, shared in a post on X that an agency official confirmed the woman "has been removed from her job as a postal worker in Succasunna, NJ."

Kean, the son of the popular former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean, is engaged in a fiercely competitive race for his House seat in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.

A recent Monmouth University poll shows that Kean holds a slim lead over his Democratic opponent, Sue Altman, by only two percentage points—well within the poll's 4.7% margin of error—in this swing district, which could play a pivotal role in determining control of the House.

"I believe in the security of our elections and voting by mail, but this incident is deeply troubling," Kean said in a Monday statement.

"I hope the USPS acts swiftly to resolve whatever crimes have been committed, and I urge them to be open and transparent about the specifics of this incident," he continued. "Protecting the integrity of our democracy is imperative.