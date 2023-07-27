Shocking Video Captures Moment Naked Woman Gets Out of Car and Opens Fire on San Francisco's Bay Bridge Before Cops Arrest Her [GRAPHIC]

A naked woman in California exited her car on one of the country's busiest bridges and started shooting a gun on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge during rush hour, as reported by the California Highway Patrol.

A wild video posted online captures the moment the naked woman gets out of her car and starts firing a gun, creating a bizarre scene on the busy bridge. According to the police, a driver made a 911 call around 4:40 pm to report that another driver had brandished a gun at them on the I-80 span, which crosses the San Francisco Bay.

Rush Hour Ruckus

The unidentified woman was captured on cellphone footage walking through the lanes of Interstate 80 without clothes or underwear, pointing a handgun at passing cars. After her initial outburst, the woman got back into her car and continued driving toward Oakland.

However, she once again stopped, this time at a toll plaza. At the toll plaza, she got out of her car again, this time without any clothes, but carrying a gun, as reported by the officers.

The unidentified naked woman turned around and started firing randomly at the occupied cars that were backed up behind her on the road.

Video footage showed her walking along the shoulder, firing her weapon into the air. A man videoing the chaotic scene could be heard in the footage saying: "This guy has a f****** gun" before he and a friend said it appeared she was out of bullets.

Investigation Launched

Other videos show the woman walking along an off-ramp, firing her gun into the air before she was encircled by California Highway Patrol officers.

The video concludes with the woman being handcuffed behind her back and escorted into a patrol car, presumably to be taken into custody for further questioning and investigation.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the alarming incident. The motive behind the woman's actions remains unclear.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to uncover the motive behind the woman's actions. They are working to determine the reasons that led her to display such alarming behavior on the busy San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Authorities said the woman has since been placed on a mental health hold at a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. She will face booking on unspecified charges related to the incident after her release from the hospital.

Police are likely to conduct a thorough investigation and assess her mental state before determining the appropriate charges to file.

The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, which serves approximately 40 million people annually, was closed for over an hour in the eastbound direction due to the incident. The closure resulted in residual delays that persisted throughout the evening, affecting traffic and causing disruptions to commuters and travelers using the bridge.