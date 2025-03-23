Shocking ! US, Teen Who Killed Newark Detective Flashed Gun on Instagram Moments Before Deadly Shooting

A 14-year-old boy from Newark is accused of fatally shooting a detective just 40 minutes after flashing the murder weapon during a live Instagram video. Authorities say the teen showed off the ghost gun to intimidate a rival, setting off a chain of events that ended with the March 7 killing of Detective Joseph Azcona.

The teen left his North 9th Street home around 5:50 p.m. to meet friends at a nearby White Castle. There, he streamed himself handling the gun. Law enforcement sources confirmed the same weapon, modified with a device to fire automatically, was used to gun down Azcona.

Police were already monitoring the teen's social media due to previous arrests, including robbery and other serious crimes. When they saw the video, officers and ATF agents rushed to the scene in unmarked cars.

"They found him walking with a group of kids," a police source said. "When they approached and identified themselves, he immediately opened fire."

Azcona, 26, was shot before he could exit his vehicle. His partner, identified only as Manny, was seriously wounded and required surgery to remove part of his liver and intestines. He was released from the hospital last week.

Backup officers rushed Azcona to the hospital, but the five-year police veteran later died. A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles, and American flags now stands outside a church in his honor.

The teen's aunt, Hadiyah Sorey, told reporters that her nephew believed he was firing in self-defense. "He thought it was the person who shot at him the day before," she said. "He didn't know they were cops."

However, police insist they clearly identified themselves. They wore bulletproof vests labeled "POLICE" and had shields visible. Authorities also say the officers were in unmarked vehicles but followed proper procedure.

The teen remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He faces charges of first- and second-degree murder. His mother, Rabiyah Sorey, who has a history of drug-related arrests, declined to comment when approached outside the family's Newark home.

Detective Azcona's partner spoke at the officer's funeral, held at Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Law enforcement sources described Azcona as a dedicated officer who loved his job.

The boy's aunt claimed social media played a role in her nephew's actions. "He's a good kid," she said. "Social media just got him misguided. His life is over now."

Police have not released additional details, as the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has left two families shattered. "It's horrible," Sorey said. "Two families are hurting." But sources close to Azcona's family said their grief is immeasurable.

"He was a really good cop," a source said. "He really loved what he did."