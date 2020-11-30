Police found the body of a woman in the trunk of a car after it crashed during a police chase in Texas, authorities said. On Saturday morning police spotted a high-speeding car and gave it a chase, following which the remains of the woman was discovered. The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Briana Teirra Johnson who was missing for a few days.

The cause of Johnson's death is yet to be ascertained but has left everyone shocked. The driver of the car identified as Victor Charles Campbell, a 35-year-old man from Fresno, has been arrested. An investigation has been launched into what led to the murder of Johnson and under what circumstances she died.

Killed Mercilessly

Police said that the department received a call regarding a reckless driver, who was driving a white car on Interstate 10 in Beaumont. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety immediately responded to the call and gave chase when they spotted a Honda speeding around 7.45 am and pulled it over in Beaumont, which is roughly 85 miles east of Houston.

Campbell pulled to the right as if to stop, but immediately sped off, officials said. However, the chase ended when Campbell crashed near the parking lot of a church thrift shop. Cops immediately secured the crash scene and removed Campbell from the vehicle. Following this, investigators searched the Honda, which is standard procedure after a car crash and to their shock discovered the body of a woman in the trunk. However, they were still clueless that it was Johnson as there were no missing reports filed with the police.

Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

An autopsy has been ordered and an investigation has been launched into the suspicious murder of Johnson. On Sunday morning, Houston police searched a home located in the 4100 block of Maggie St. after evidence found inside the car in Beaumont led them to the residence. It was identified as Johnson's residence.

Surveillance video from Johnson's house reportedly shows Campbell dragging the victim out of her home around 5 am and transferring her body into the car. According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that Campbell occasionally used to stay at Johnson's house. However, the exact relation they shared is yet not known.

Police records show Campbell had previously been charged with family violence. Following his arrest, Campbell was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, and later booked into Jefferson County jail. He now faces charges for felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Additional charges may be added once the investigation is over, police said.