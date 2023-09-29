Shocking School Knife Attack: 14-Year-Old Student Injures 5, Leaves Spanish Town in Fear

A 14-year-old student in southern Spain left three teachers and two fellow students injured on Thursday in a shocking incident where he attacked them with two knives at a secondary school. The assailant was swiftly apprehended within the same school premises.

The unsettling assault took place just before the commencement of classes at the Elena García Armada Institute in Jerez de la Frontera, located in the southern region of Andalusia. According to police spokesperson Adrián Domínguez, the teenager repeatedly stabbed the five victims.

Domínguez said, "The alleged perpetrator of the events was located on the third floor. He had in his possession two knives used to attack three teachers and two students." The suspect was promptly taken into custody and transported to a police station, as reported by the AFP news agency.

Details regarding the severity of the injuries were not immediately provided. However, Spanish media outlets suggested that one teacher sustained serious injuries, including an eye injury, while the others suffered minor injuries and received initial medical attention on-site.

Concerned parents gathered outside the secondary school, which was surrounded by a heavy police presence, anxiously awaiting updates about their children's well-being. María José García-Pelayo, the mayor of Jerez de la Frontera, expressed, "It has been devastating, it has been dramatic because all the parents were outside the center and logically wanting to be able to hug their sons and daughters." She noted that the attacker was subdued by several teachers.

The motive behind the minor's attack on teachers and classmates with two concealed knives from his backpack remains unknown, according to a police spokesperson. Due to the assailant being over 14 years old, he is held accountable for his actions under Spanish law.

The assault unfolded shortly after classes had commenced. A student in a neighboring classroom recounted that the student appeared agitated, went to the back of the classroom, retrieved two knives from their backpack, and launched an indiscriminate attack.

The aggressor struck one teacher in the eye and also injured two other teachers and two students, one of whom suffered minor injuries. As students and teachers attempted to restrain him, the teenager inflicted injuries of varying degrees upon some of them.

Following his arrest, the alleged aggressor was transferred to the Jerez de la Frontera Police Station, where he is currently detained. He will subsequently be placed under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.

In the aftermath of the attack, high school students were assembled in the courtyard, while apprehensive parents approached the school to ascertain the unfolding situation. Many parents chose to retrieve their children from the institution.

A fellow student of the alleged aggressor described him as "not a problematic boy, but he is always alone, he has 'a touch.' I think he has lost his mind." Additionally, a parent disclosed that the minor had been previously involved in a violent incident, such as throwing chairs in class.