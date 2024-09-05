Shocking! Russian President Vladimir Putin's Secret Sons with Gymnast Alina Kabaeva Exposed; Lavish Upbringing Uncovered

A recent investigation by the Dossier Center has uncovered new details about the secretive lives of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged sons, Ivan Putin and Vladimir Putin Jr. They are reportedly born to Putin and Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast and long-rumored partner. This revelation offers a rare glimpse into Putin's closely guarded private life, particularly the upbringing of his sons, who live under strict security and in near-total isolation.

Putin, who is known for keeping his personal life secret, has two daughters from his first marriage to Lyudmila Putina, from whom he divorced in 2013. Despite Kremlin denials, Putin, 71, and Kabaeva, 41, have been romantically linked for over a decade, with their relationship possibly starting in 2008, according to the Dossier Center.

The investigation reveals that their first son, Ivan Putin, was born in the spring of 2015 at the Sant'Anna maternity clinic in Lugano, Switzerland. Their second son, Vladimir Putin Jr., was reportedly born in Moscow in 2019. Both births were carefully planned, with Putin personally choosing the locations.

An anecdote from the investigation highlights Ivan sharing with his tutors and security that his father was thrilled at his birth, exclaiming, "Hurray! Finally! A boy!" This moment underscores the importance of male heirs in Putin's family.

Ivan and Vladimir Jr. are said to live in near-total isolation at Putin's mansion in the Valdai National Park, Novgorod region, northwestern Russia. They are surrounded by nannies, governesses, and sports coaches, and have limited interaction with children their age. Most of their playtime is with adults, and they only see their parents late at night.

During winters, the family often travels to Putin's residence near Sochi, where they ski. In the summer, they take long yacht trips in Russia's "safe waters" and visit Putin's residences in Crimea and Sochi. The family enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, with access to an armored train, planes, helicopters, and yachts.

The investigation also reveals details about the boys' education. They are taught by governesses and tutors hired through the online platform English Nanny. A recent job listing for an English teacher offered a salary of 7,700 euros ($8,500) per month, with accommodations and a five-day workweek. However, the job requires staying at the family's residence and passing extensive medical exams. Preference is given to teachers from South Africa, considered a "friendly" country by Putin's family.

Ivan, the elder son, loves Disney cartoons and cosplay, a passion that reportedly contrasts with Putin's preference for Soviet-era animations. The boys have a privileged upbringing, with extensive Lego collections, iPads for games and lessons, and personal trainers in swimming and gymnastics. Ivan, also an aspiring hockey player, plays evening games with his father at their private rink, with Kabaeva watching from behind opaque glass to stay hidden.