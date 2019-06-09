Kate Middleton has been a part of the Royal Family for about a decade now. And over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has earned the favour of quite a few members of the Royal Family.

Apparently, Kate was able to win the support of the "whole Royal Family" with one skill which allowed her to make Prince William feel "comfortable." According to Royal commentator Juliet Ridden, the Duchess secured the support of the Royal Family before her marriage thanks to her ability to handle the constant public scrutiny with "comfort."

Speaking to Nine News Australia, Ms. Ridden said: "I think part of the reason Prince William felt so comfortable with Kate was that she was comfortable with this role – with the media following her, with being in the public eye." Now, Meghan Markle still has a long way to go before cultivating a comfortable relationship with the press. Especially after all her secrecy when it came to her pregnancy. Meghan Markle has had a tough time dealing with the press, one would expect her to be more adept at handling the media since she was a Hollywood actress before joining the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, was a regular civilian before she married Prince William. Perhaps Meghan Markle's experience as a celebrity has made it difficult for her to trust the press. Meghan Markle apparently tactlessness when it comes to dealing with the press, as well as her disregard for Royal protocols, has rubbed quite a few Royals the wrong way. And since there have also been reports of an alleged feud between Meghan and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge isn't a big fan of the Duchess of Sussex either.

Kate Middleton has had several years to hone her skills in dealing with the press, and one can argue so has Meghan. We'll just have to wait and see, who will emerge the dominant Duchess in the long run. Or maybe Kate Middleton might even take Meghan Markle under her wing and teach her the ways of the Royal Palace.