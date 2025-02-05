Shocking New Lawsuit Claims Sean Diddy Combs Assaulted Women at Trump Hotel

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the controversial rapper currently behind bars, is facing fresh legal trouble. Two women have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, claiming he assaulted them multiple times in the late 1990s.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, February 4, in New York County's Supreme Court. The two women, identified as Jane Doe, are seeking compensation for physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, and humiliation, among other damages.

One of the women, referred to as Jane Doe 1, has accused Combs of assaulting her on several occasions in various states, including California. However, the new lawsuit focuses on specific incidents in New York City in the late 1990s. The woman claims she attended one of Combs' parties at the Limelight nightclub, where she was allegedly prevented from leaving. She and a friend were then taken to the Trump Hotel in Manhattan, where they were allegedly drugged and forced into a group-sex encounter. The woman states that she was sexually assaulted for hours during this incident.

The second woman, Jane Doe 2, has filed a similar lawsuit, accusing Combs of assaulting her on multiple occasions. In her court filing, she described an event at the same Limelight party, where she too was allegedly coerced into drug use and forced into a group-sex activity. Her claims mirror those of Jane Doe 1, painting a disturbing picture of events at the nightclub.

Combs' legal team has denied all allegations. In a statement to PEOPLE, they dismissed the claims as "ridiculous" and "demonstrably false." The statement continued, "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Currently, Combs is incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is facing charges related to sex trafficking and transportation. The rapper's legal woes continue to mount, with this new lawsuit adding to the growing list of accusations against him.

As the case unfolds, both the accusers and Combs' defense team are bracing for the legal battle ahead.