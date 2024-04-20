Shocking Moment Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump's 'Hush Money' Trial in NYC In Front of Media and Onlookers [GRAPHIC]

A man set himself on fire outside of Manhattan criminal court on Friday afternoon during former President Donald Trump's hush money trial, Law enforcement sources said. The incident occurred on the fourth day of the former president's hush money trial in Manhattan. The New York City Police said they were aware of the incident and are still investigating.

Shocking video showed a man convulsing on the ground amid flames before another man rushed in with a fire extinguisher. This alarming incident occurred outside the courtroom during jury selection. CNN's Laura Coates expressed shock as she described the scene. "I see a totally charred human being," Coates said.

Set Himself On Fire In Protest

Onlookers described the event as a "political protest," though the man's specific affiliation remained unclear. Witnesses said that the man was distributing flyers featuring both Trump and Biden before dousing himself and igniting.

Shortly thereafter, numerous police officers hurried to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Despite appearing to be alive, the man was swiftly loaded into an ambulance and transported to the hospital.

Kennedy Mack, an eyewitness visiting from South Carolina, said, "It was completely out of the blue."

"He started throwing brochures around and then poured gasoline on himself, two or three gallons.

"He took out a match or lighter and set himself completely on fire. He kneeled down as if he was praising somebody. He didn't say anything.

"It was awful why would anyone do that to themselves. I wish we never came this way now."

Authorities stated that they are continuing their efforts to comprehend the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident. This alarming event took place outside the courtroom during the process of jury selection.

(It's a developing story)