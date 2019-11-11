The Hong Kong protesters set a man on fire on Monday afternoon after the victim apparently refused to support their anti-China stance. The deeply unsettling and disturbing video shows the man engaged in a conversation with a group of people. Suddenly a protester, apparently a masked man, throws flammable liquid on him sets him alight.

The utterly shocking incident took place in the New Territories district of Ma On Shan. Disturbing videos of the attack soon spread on social media platforms. The condition of the man is unknown.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video is utterly disturbing as it shows a man being set afire