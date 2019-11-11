In an alarming escalation in the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, a masked protester was shot in the chest by a police officer on Monday morning. Three more live rounds were fired but it was not clear from the footage if any other protester was wounded. The incident happened as masked protesters trying to hold up Monday morning traffic clashed with the police.

The shooting took place at a busy road junction in the district of Sai Wan Ho, where the protesters were trying to block the road. The footage circulating on Twitter shows a police officer pulling out his gun even as he attempts to overpower a masked protester. Then another masked protester approaches the police, and the video shows the officer shooting him in the chest at close range. The man collapses in a heap on the ground and then two more live rounds go off.