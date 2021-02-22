A shocking doorbell camera image has captured a chunk of debris from United Airlines' ill-fated Flight 328 on to a street in a Colorado suburb. The chilling images were caught by one of the citizen's Nest camera wherein the debris from the Boeing 777-200 can be seen making a flash landing on the street.

The shocking images emerge after the United Airlines flight was forced to return to Denver International Airport on Saturday after suffering an engine failure shortly after takeoff, sending aircraft debris raining down on soccer fields, homes and yards in a Denver suburb. The flight, which had 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board, lucky escaped a crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Chilling Footage

The footage was captured by the nest camera of one of the locals Mark Moskovics. It shows a huge chunk of debris from the Boeing 777-200 crashing down hard on the street and then bouncing in the air before coming to a stop just a few feet away from a parked car. Luckily the car had no one inside and if the chunk had landed on it, it would have immediately crushed the person inside the car.

A few seconds later, another chunk comes crashing down with a loud noise and lands just left to the doorbell camera's view. Moscovics later shared the footage was CBS Denver reporter Conor McCue, which has since gone viral.

Moskovics' neighbor, Lonnie Kermoade, who saw the debris falling said that thankfully, the street in Broomfield, a suburb of Denver, was otherwise quiet and empty at that time or it could have left people dead on the street. He said that the noise was so loud that the neighborhood sounded like a "war zone."

Narrow Escape

"It could have been real tragic," Kermoade told CBS Denver of the debris, some of which also fell in his yard. "Fortunately, God was looking over everyone." According to the Denver Post, some of the debris also landed on a park that had at least six soccer teams practicing at that time, who ran for cover. Luckily no one was injured.

"Honestly ... I thought we were being bombed," one of the teams' coaches, Heather Solar, told the outlet after the debris landed within 10 feet of where she was standing in Commons Park. Others said that they could see small chunks floating in the sky before falling on the streets of Broomfield.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday that it is investigating the sudden engine failure but is yet to speculate on what caused the engine to blast. Following this dozens of Boeing 777 were ground by different airlines after recommendations from the aircraft maker. United Airlines has also grounded all its 24 Boeing 777 aircrafts.

According to reports, although there were no injuries, there have been reports of property damage throughout the area, according to North Metro Fire. However, the extent of the damage is unknown.