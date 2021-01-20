Author Stephen King was met with backlash from social media users after he tried to take a jab at outgoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany but ended up insulting her by what is being called as a sexist comment. In an apparent reply to McEnany's farewell tweet on Tuesday night, the famed author wrote that she will make for a great "cocktail waitress" once her term is over as the press secretary.

The tweet didn't go down well with social media users who said that it was not only in bad taste and sexist but also was demeaning the profession of a waitress. McEnany also shared several photos of her last night at the White House with her daughter, Blake, who also signed the press secretary's desk.

In Bad Taste

On the eve of President Donald Trump's last day at the White House, McEnany shared a statement on Twitter to the public, saying, "Serving as @PressSec has been a true honor! At the podium, I had the great privilege of sharing stories of the forgotten men and women of America – stories the media too often ignores. Thank you for allowing me to speak on your behalf." McEnany shared her personal Twitter handle, @kayleighmcenany, for those who wanted to continued to follow her once she had left the White House.

However, King, known for making tongue-in-cheek comments, tried to take a jab at McEnany by quoting her tweet and writing: "Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa." However, it didn't go down well with many who called the comment "sexist" and didn't suit an author of King's profile.

McEnany posted a series of tweets on Tuesday night as she got emotional on her final day in office. She also shared a tweet about her daughter who was with her in her chamber on Tuesday night. "Blessed to have spent my last night in the West Wing with #BabyBlake! She even signed the Press Secretary desk before we departed the White House for the last time," she tweeted.

King Faces Social Media Backlash

Although McEnany didn't reply back social media users immediately took notice of the tweet and started rebuking King for his comment. National Review's Kyle Smith quickly pointed out that McEnany had at least a decent spirit.

Other Twitter commentators replied, "Cool sexist brothers" and "It sounds like sexism to me, but it's okay."

Members of the service industry also replied back after feeling offended because they believe King also insulted their profession. "Are you implying that there is something 'lowly' about being a cocktail waitress???" one responded.

Another from the service industry tweeted, "Because being a waitress is....? What was that? Something wrong with being a waitress? Did I waste 30 yrs of my life to end up 53 with a paid for house and car and no credit card debt? Well f*** me I have some books to rethink. Feels like losing another hero Mr King."

Interestingly there were several comments which were not even from Trump supporters. "God, youre such a s***ty person. Regret ever buying your books, and I'm not even a Trump guy," one wrote.

However, King went on a damage control mode later in the evening by tweeting, "I apologize to waitresses—cocktail and otherwise—everywhere. It was a dumb crack."