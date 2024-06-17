Shocking! Fake GoFundMe Pages Exploit Rochester Hills Shooting, Raise $38,000 Within 24 Hours

The Oakland County Sheriff has issued a warning about fraudulent GoFundMe pages connected to the recent Rochester Hills shooting. These fake campaigns claimed to be raising funds for victims, including Kyle J. Thompson, his pregnant wife, and their children, managing to collect nearly $20,000 in under 24 hours.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard alerted the public about this scam on Sunday, condemning the perpetrators. "These bottom-feeding scumbags are exploiting this tragedy. We are unaware of any legitimate charity collecting donations for these families. Please check with the Sheriff's Office before donating," Bouchard stated.

Local reports indicate that the Sheriff's Office did not recognize Thompson and his family as victims of the weekend's splash pad shooting. The incident resulted in injuries to at least nine people, including minors, after a shooter opened fire in the Michigan county.

In addition to the Thompson-related scam, another dubious campaign surfaced, linked to a family named Erin Coughlin, his wife Micayla, and their two daughters, aged 2 and 7. This campaign, initiated by Noel Wakula, raised over $18,000 despite lacking verification from authorities. Both fraudulent pages depicted families and children as victims, soliciting donations through alternate platforms.

GoFundMe has responded by reiterating that donations made on its platform are protected by the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee, which ensures funds are used for their intended purpose. However, the platform urges donors to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of campaigns before contributing.

Sheriff Bouchard emphasized the importance of vigilance in the face of such scams. "These individuals have already shown their character by preying on this tragedy. If there are legitimate sites, we will inform the public. I encourage anyone interested in donating to check with the Sheriff's Office first," he said in a strongly worded statement.

The fraudulent activities have sparked outrage and concern within the community, highlighting the need for increased scrutiny of online fundraising efforts, especially in the wake of tragic events. Authorities continue to investigate the matter, aiming to protect residents from further exploitation.