SHOCKING: Disneyland Guest Strips Naked and Runs Wild at 'It's Small World Ride' as Horrified Onlookers Watch [WATCH]

Thanksgiving holidaymakers were unexpectedly treated to a Disney spectacle as a guest stripped off and went for a swim in the nude at the California resort on Sunday. The man was arrested as he stripped naked and ran wild in "It's a Small World," leaving guests horrified.

Footage acquired by KTLA depicted the man climbing on different sections of the iconic family ride, wearing only his underwear. Onlookers can be heard telling the man to stop and warning him that he might get injured in the process. The security personnel at Disneyland struggled to chase the man and stop him till the police intervened. The video has since gone viral.

On a Joy Ride

Video captured by shocked holidaymakers captured the moment the unidentified man started undressing as they glided through the renowned It's a Small World exhibition. He left his clothes in a heap on the floor, then stepped out of a boat and settled himself into a depiction of the Taj Mahal's pool, with Aladdin's flying carpets circling overhead.

"Stop, stop! I need you to stop," pleaded one staff member as he clumsily navigated the equipment and posed alongside the animatronic figures.

"Oh God, he's going to break all the stuff," remarked one visitor as the pleasure boats drifted by.

"They should stop the music," suggested another as a cheerful rendition of 'Jingle Bells' persisted, accompanying the inappropriate display.

The situation was about to take a turn for the worse at the magic kingdom, however, as the intruder ventured outside, now completely devoid of clothing.

Videos captured by other users show the man walking in the nude along the edge of a boating stream under a fairytale castle before plunging into the chilly water, while another staff member reprimanded him from the opposite bank.

Ultimately, officers from the Anaheim Police Department arrested the man on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Torture for the Visitors

Other videos taken by holidaymakers show the 26-year-old man being escorted away by six police officers, while a robust security elf attempts to shield him from view. An onlooker exclaims, "Idiot! In front of all these kids..."

Disney fans on social media were quick to vent out their disgust about the recent incident at the California theme park.

"Lol was on the it's a small world ride at Disneyland and there was a random guy half naked walking around the animatronics," tweeted @alittlemid.

"Then I saw a video of him running out naked and jumping into the water. What a day to be here Literally was stuck on that ride for an hour to get off."

"I hope jail time and a lifetime ban to Disneyland was worth it," tweeted another user.

"I guess it really is a small world after all," added Jim Eisenacher.

A spokesperson for the resort told Deadline that the guest disembarked from the It's a Small World ride while it was in motion, and the exhibit had to be shut down for an hour after park operators were alerted.

No visitors suffered physical harm, and the ride resumed operation around 3 pm.

Sergeant Jon McClintock of the Anaheim Police Department said that the arrested man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.