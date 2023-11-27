Georgia Woman Arrested for Pleasuring Herself with Vibrator on Beach, Says She Did it Because She was 'Stressed' in Bodycam Footage

Newly released police body cam footage shows a woman being arrested on a Georgia beach this summer after she was spotted by other beachgoers pleasuring herself.

Christina Revels-Glick, who was 35 at the time, was approached by police after families heard her "moaning and reported her salacious behavior on Tybee Island beach on July 1, 2021.

Revels-Glick was Arrested After Beachgoers Reported Her for Public Masturbation

Revels-Glick can be seen in the video denying that she was masturbating, instead insisting that she was only lying down on her towel, per a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Police asked to search her bag and Revels-Glick reportedly admitted to using a vibrator to blow off some steam as she was feeling 'stressed", according to the video. She attempted to de-escalate the situation by contending that it only took her 20 seconds to finish.

Revels-Glick is then seen having a breakdown as police put handcuffs on her before guiding her off the beach. The video, which was released nearly two weeks ago, recently went viral on social media.

Revels-Glick was dressed in a green one-piece swimsuit and holding a beer bottle and appeared distressed when a male and female officer approached her.



'I Was Just Stressed Out'

She appeared to be taken off guard by the accusations as she asked the male officer, "What did I do? What did I do?"

"Apparently, you were masturbating on the beach?" the officer responds. Revels-Glick responded, "Who saw that?"

The officers told her that a couple of people saw her pleasure herself and reported it to police, one of the callers being part of a family on the beach.

"This is really highly offensive to me," Revel-Glick said before eventually confessing by saying "It is my vibrator, I was sitting on the beach and I," she paused before asking, "Okay do I get a ticket?"

"I just put it in there. I was covered up and I just had an orgasm," she continued confessing. "I am sorry. I was just stressed out."

The officer replied. "I got you... hang tight for me."

Revels-Glick Booked for Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct

Revels-Glick was taken into custody and was booked for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct while telling officers that she didn't think anyone had seen her. She was released shortly after her arrest on subpoena, the police report stated.

Atlanta-based attorneys Conaway and Strickler told The Daily Mail that Revels-Glick could face a 12-month jail sentence for her actions.