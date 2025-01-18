Shocking! Brooklyn Teens Who Helped NYPD Capture Subway Arson Suspect Denied $10K Reward

Three Brooklyn teens who helped catch subway arson suspect Sebastian Zapeta-Calil are fighting to receive a $10,000 reward they were promised. The NYPD claims they're ineligible because they called 911 instead of the designated Crime Stoppers tip line. The teens—Navid, Kingson, and Christos—spotted Zapeta-Calil hours after he allegedly set a homeless woman on fire and immediately alerted authorities. Their quick action led to the suspect's arrest at 34th Street-Herald Square on December 22.

Despite the NYPD publicizing the reward, the boys' families were told they didn't qualify because they dialed 911. "It's ridiculous," Navid's father said. "Most people call 911 in emergencies, not some obscure tip line." City Council Member Susan Zhuang, who recently honored Kingson, called on the NYPD to honor the teens' efforts. "These kids did the right thing and should be rewarded," she said.

The boys recognized Zapeta-Calil from a news report describing him as the suspect in a brutal subway arson attack. He had allegedly set 57-year-old Debbie Kawam on fire while she slept on a train, killing her. The trio spotted him sleeping on an F train, notified the police, and stayed calm until officers arrived.

The NYPD explained that the reward is tied to Crime Stoppers tips, which require calling their hotline. However, exceptions have been made in the past for 911 callers. Critics argue the system discourages public cooperation. "This is bureaucratic nonsense," said Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels. "These kids did their civic duty and helped catch a dangerous criminal. They deserve the reward."

The teens' families are now uniting to fight for the reward. Christos' mother said, "They acted bravely in a dangerous situation. The city should honor their commitment to justice." She plans to work with other parents to pursue the prize.

While the boys didn't initially know about the reward, they were thrilled when they realized their actions had led to the suspect's capture. Kingson's sister, Rita, shared that her brother and his friends were proud of their bravery. "They saved lives by stepping up," she said.

The $10,000 reward would go toward college tuition and other aspirations. The teens even planned how to divide the money fairly, with Kingson receiving a larger share since he made the 911 call. Despite the disappointment, their families remain hopeful.

City officials have yet to resolve the issue, but advocates continue to push for recognition of the teens' efforts. Sliwa summed up the sentiment, saying, "These kids deserve the reward, not just for the money but for the example they set."

The story highlights a technicality that prevents heroes from being rewarded for their actions. Meanwhile, the parents of the teens vow not to give up, insisting their children's courage should be acknowledged.