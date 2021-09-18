Shocking Video Shows 3 Texas Women Assaulting Carmine's Hostess after She Asked for Proof of Vaccination

A hostess at a prominent New York City hotel was assaulted by three women tourists from Texas after she asked them to show proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19. A viral video of the incident shows three women suddenly attacking the 24-year-old hostess at Carmine's on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon.

The hostess suffered injuries, while her necklace was torn apart during the scuffle. Police said that the three women refused to show proof of vaccination in order to eat inside. Restaurants at New York City require proof of vaccination to dine indoors, according to the new vaccine mandate that into effect last week.

Utter Chaos

According to police, the hostess asked the three women to show proof that they have taken the Covid-19 vaccine doses but the three women refused and then started assaulting the host. The hostess was taken aback as blows started flowing out from the three women diners, the video shows.

As the assault broke out, Carmine's staff jumped in to defend her and separate her from the attackers as the three yelled about not being allowed inside. The women employee can then be seen almost tripping and falling on the ground in the video as the women grab her by her collars and start blowing punches and pushing her.

The 24-year-old victim was left badly bruised and scratched and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. According to restaurant owner Jeffrey Bank, the employee is doing well but is traumatized. Her necklace too was broken after one of the women grabbed it and pulled her toward her during the assault.

"This turned into a mess. And from there, it's inexcusable, ridiculous," Carmine's owner Jeff Banks said. "We ID for 21-year-olds all the time at the bar. We've done training weeks before this talking about the enforcement."

Arrested for Being Callous

The callousness of the three women just because they were asked to show proof of their vaccination has now put them in trouble. The three were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on October 5.

According to Banks, the 24-year-old employee, who hasn't been named, had started working at the eatery just three weeks ago. Two other workers who tried to help put an end to the fight suffered minor injuries.

Banks said that the fight was unnecessary as the host who was assaulted had offered the women a seat outdoors after they did not produce satisfactory proof of vaccination. "We follow the laws," Bank said at a news conference outside the restaurant. "I respect the vaccine mandate. We have an option, if youÂ´re not vaccinated, sit outside."

Carmine's like most other restaurants has been following New York City's rule requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurant dining, which has been in effect since August 17 but is only just being enforced as of this week.