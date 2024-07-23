Shocking! Blood-Soaked Naked Man Arrested for Fatally Stabbing Mother, Injuring Father in Wilmington

In a tragic incident in Wilmington, Los Angeles, a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents, leading to the death of his mother and injury to his father.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a stabbing at 12:38 a.m. at a home on the 900 block of North Banning Boulevard, near East Opp Street. Responding officers found the suspect naked and covered in blood on the street. He was immediately taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The suspect's mother, a 42-year-old Hispanic woman, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The father, a 50-year-old Hispanic man, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

KTLA obtained video footage showing the suspect covered in blood and without clothes. Additional footage depicted a bloody man with a large gash on his back sitting in the street. Police were also seen talking to a young woman wrapped in a blanket, who appeared to be uninjured.

The motive behind the stabbing is currently unclear, and authorities are investigating whether the suspect was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. The police have not released any further information about the suspect's state of mind or possible reasons for the attack.

The neighborhood was shaken by the event, with residents expressing shock and sorrow over the tragic loss and violence. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to uncover more details surrounding the case.

The community is left grappling with the aftermath of the incident, as they await further updates from the police. The tragic event has left many questions unanswered as authorities continue their investigation