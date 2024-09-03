Shocking Autopsies Expose Hamas Brutality: All Six Hostages were Shot Multiple Times from Close Range

In a tragic turn of events, the autopsies of six hostages found in a Rafah tunnel on August 31 have unveiled disturbing details. The Health Ministry has confirmed that the hostages were killed between 48 and 72 hours before their bodies were discovered, placing their deaths between Thursday and Friday morning.

According to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, the victims—Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi—sustained multiple gunshot wounds from close range. The Times Of Israel reports that the IDF has determined these hostages were executed by Hamas terrorists shortly before the bodies were found by Israeli troops.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, along with Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, visited the site for an assessment. The IDF's investigation suggests that Hamas may have feared exposure after a recent hostage, Farhan al-Qadi, 52, was rescued alive by special forces. Security officials speculate that the execution of the six hostages was an attempt to prevent any information about their whereabouts from being leaked.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated that the hostages were "brutally murdered" by Hamas shortly before the Israeli forces reached them. Hagari noted that these hostages had been abducted on the morning of October 7. "Their bodies were found in a tunnel about a kilometer from where we rescued Farhan al-Qadi," Hagari added.

Despite having a general idea of where the hostages might be held, the IDF lacked precise information on their exact location. Hagari explained that after Farhan al-Qadi's rescue, troops were instructed to operate with heightened caution, as it was understood that more hostages could be in the area. However, the IDF did not possess exact details on the hostages' location.

Following the discovery of the bodies, they were extracted from Gaza overnight and transported to Israel for identification. The news of the hostages' deaths has sparked widespread protests across Israel. Demonstrators are calling on the government to negotiate for the release of the remaining hostages, emphasizing the urgent need for action.