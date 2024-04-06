Shocking! 11-Year-Old Boy Branded with Hot Rods in a Texas Temple, Father Seeks $1M in Damage

Father of an 11-year-old boy has filed a temple trust in Texas, alleging that his was branded during a cultural event at Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land without his father's knowledge or consent. The incident, which took place on Aug. 5, 2023, involved burning the child's shoulders with a hot iron rod, causing severe pain and permanent scarring.

The lawsuit accuses negligence and seeks damages exceeding $1 million to cover medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other damages resulting from the incident. Attorneys representing the plaintiffs stress the importance of holding those responsible accountable to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The boy, whose identity remains confidential, attended the event with his mother, but his father Vijay Cheruvu was unaware of what was happening. According to the lawsuit, the branding occurred without parental consent, which is against the law in Texas.

Cheruvu, expressed shock and concern for his son's well-being. He stated that the child suffered not only physical pain but also emotional trauma as a result of the incident. He stressed that his son's body was disfigured with permanent marks on his body. He also claims that the boy was taken to temple by his ex-wife and boy's mother where his son was branded but not the mother.

Attorney Brant Stogner highlighted the seriousness of the situation, emphasizing that branding or scarring minors is illegal in Texas, even with parental consent. The lawsuit aims to raise awareness about such practices and prevent them from happening to other children in the future.

Despite attempts to reach out to the temple for comment, there has been no response. This lawsuit serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety of children and respecting parental rights during cultural and religious ceremonies.

The incident has left a lasting impact on the boy, who now requires therapy to cope with the mental scars inflicted upon him. Cheruvu emphasized the need for justice and accountability to prevent similar incidents from happening to other children in the future.

This lawsuit sheds light on an important issue and underscores the significance of protecting children from harm, regardless of the context in which it occurs.