Shock Firing: Elon Musk's xAI Dumps Engineer for Leaking Secrets about New Model

In an unexpected move, Elon Musk's AI company xAI has fired an engineer for sharing his personal opinion about its upcoming AI model. The engineer, Benjamin De Kraker, lost his job after refusing to delete a social media post where he ranked xAI's Grok 3 lower than OpenAI's coding AI. The incident has raised questions about xAI's stance on free speech.

Engineer's Post Sparks Backlash

According to Futurism, De Kraker, an experienced AI developer, shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). His post compared xAI's unreleased Grok 3 model to OpenAI's existing technology. He found OpenAI's AI to be more advanced, ranking Grok 3 lower.

Though De Kraker believed his post was harmless, xAI viewed it as a violation of confidentiality. The company reportedly demanded that he delete it, claiming that mentioning the model's name, "Grok 3 - TBD," went against internal policies. However, Elon Musk had already discussed the model publicly over a month earlier.

Refusal to Delete Leads to Termination

Instead of complying, De Kraker defended his right to express his opinion. "After reviewing everything and thinking a lot, I've decided that I'm not going to delete the post," he wrote, as quoted by Futurism.

He insisted that his comments were not controversial. "It's just a harmless personal opinion," he stated. He speculated that xAI may have been upset with his honest evaluation of Grok 3's capabilities. His post had labeled the model's status as "to be determined," possibly suggesting uncertainty about its performance.

Despite his dedication to the company, De Kraker was dismissed. He expressed disappointment, calling the decision unfair. He believed his ranking of Grok 3 did not justify such a severe response.

Free Speech or Corporate Control?

De Kraker accused xAI of contradicting its public stance on free speech. "A company purporting to champion free speech would try to fire a low-level employee over a clearly labeled opinion that contains absolutely nothing controversial," he argued.

Elon Musk briefly responded to the controversy. After De Kraker announced his firing on X, Musk called the situation "weird." However, he did not take further steps to address the matter.

A Pattern of Speech Restrictions?

Musk has built his reputation on opposing censorship and promoting unrestricted speech. His ownership of X has been driven by these principles. However, xAI's actions suggest that internal criticism may not be tolerated in the same way.

The firing of De Kraker has led to debate over whether xAI truly supports free speech or merely uses it as a marketing tool. Some argue that companies have the right to enforce confidentiality rules, while others see this as an example of corporate suppression.

Broader Implications for AI Industry

This incident raises important questions about free expression within tech companies. The AI industry thrives on innovation, debate, and discussion. If employees fear repercussions for sharing opinions, the development of AI models could suffer.

De Kraker's termination adds to the ongoing scrutiny of Musk's companies. While Musk has criticized mainstream AI firms for being too politically correct, this situation suggests that xAI may have its own restrictions on speech.

The controversy highlights the growing tension between corporate policies and the ideals of free speech. It remains to be seen whether xAI will address these concerns or maintain its current approach.