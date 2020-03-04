Shinhwa member Eric is making a comeback to the small screens after four years with a new romantic comedy-drama, titled Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moon. The mini-series that is also known as Eccentric! Chef Moon was initially scheduled to premiere on Channel A this Friday, March 6, at 10.50 pm KST. The premiere date is currently being postponed to March 27.

The Korean drama lovers can watch the show on TV by tuning into Channel A or they can stream it online on the official website for the broadcasting channel (only in South Korea). People from other parts of the globe, including the US, the UK, Thailand, Myanmar, China, Japan, India and Singapore, will have wait until March 28 to watch this Kdrama with English subtitles on various streaming sites.

What is the story of Eric's comeback drama?

Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moon revolves around the life of a popular fashion designer named Yoo Yoo Jin. The character suffers from memory loss after she meets with a tragic car accident and she ends with a renowned chef from Seoha Village named Moon Seung Mo. The story takes an unexpected turn after a young girl named Kim Seol Ah comes to the village and claims that Moon Seung Jo is her father.

Who are the casts of this mini-series?

The romantic comedy-drama features Eric as Moon Seung Mo, Go Won Hee as Yoo Yoo Jin, Cha Jung Won as Im Hyun A, Jung Jae Ho as Kang Joon Soo, Ahn Nae Sang as Im Cheol Yong, Gil Hae Yeon as Jang Sun Young, Choi Kwang Je as Bang Da Hoon, Joo Jong Hyuk as Choi Gun Woo, Lee Seung Yeon as Han Mi Young and Cha Chung Hwa as Pi Gon Sook among others.

In Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moon, Eric is teaming up with director Choi Do Hoon after 14 years. They worked together in the 2006 SBS drama Super Rookie Ranger. According to the actor, the collaboration increased his confidence to choose this mini-series as his comeback drama.

"Unlike my previous dramas, I wanted to appear in a heartwarming project in the friendly landscape of the countryside. When I read the script, I felt like this project had the ability to convey that charm. I felt even more confident because it's a project that is being directed by Choi Do Hoon, who I worked with in previous projects," Soompi quoted the actor.