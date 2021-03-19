Shin Go Eun to Marry Yoon Jong Hwa: Here's the Wedding Date of Bad Love Couple

Shin Go Eun and Yoon Jong Hwa, who have been in love for over a year, is all set to take their relationship to the next level. Well, the Bad Love actors are tying the knot in May 2021.

Shin Go Eun Announces Marriage

The actress has herself announced the news of their marriage on her Instagram account. The wedding ceremony will be held with the presence of limited guests due to Covid-19 restrictions on 19 May.

Yoon Jong Hwa's older sister and reporter Yoon Hyun Jin has been assigned the responsibility of hosting the wedding ceremony. The family members will take part in the wedding song.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of their drama Bad Love, which was aired on MBC, in 2019. They started seeing once the season was ended in June. Without delay, the couple has decided to tie the knot.

Yoon Jong Hwa's Promise to Shin Go Eun

"The person who received love from everyone on set and gave off bright energy has now become a special person to me, and he has promised this life to me. We will live happily while being good influences on one another." she is quoted as saying by Soompi in her post written in the Korean language.

Shin Go Eun made her debut as a singer in 2011. The 34-year old has worked in TV series like Princess Hours, The Days, I Loved You.

On the other hand, Yoon Jong Hwa made his acting debut with MBC drama Recipe of Love. Different Dreams, You Are Too Much, The K2, Eve's Love, A Word from Warm Heart, City of Glass and Air City, are some of the projects he has acted on.

