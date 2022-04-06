Shiba Inu's Growing Demand, Metaverse Launch Leads Addition of SHIB Token in Bitcoin of America ATMs

Shiba Inu's growing demand and popularity has forced many trading platforms to add the token to its list of cryptocurrencies. But this time its Bitcoin of America, which has added the popular meme token SHIB to their Bitcoin ATMs, according to reports. Shiba Inu will now be available at all the Bitcoin of America ATMs, which are ATM dispensers that users can utilize to convert or liquidate their cryptocurrencies to fiat money directly.

Apart from the latest Shiba Inu token, Bitcoin of America also offers exchanges on Litecoin, ethereum, Dogecoin, which was recently added to BTMs for the convenience of crypto users.

This development comes after Shiba Inu team announced the launch of its own metaverse named 'SHIB: The Metaverse' with virtual lands having 100,595 plots. According to the latest Shiba Inu update, users will be allowed to buy virtual lands through a series of events by visiting the official Shiba Inu metaverse website.

When will Robinhood List Shiba Inu?

However, Shiba Inu is yet to be listed on the popular Robinhood trading platform. Despite public demands and requests Robinhood is not listing Shiba Inu. Robinhood's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jason Warnick highlighting the popular trading platform's crypto priority and the future plans of listing cryptocurrencies had earlier said, "We're a highly regulated company in a highly regulated industry, and we think it's important that we get a bit more clarity from regulators."

However, he tactfully mentioned that the company is aware of the countless requests it has received from crypto investors to add Shiba Inu and other cryptos. "It's not lost on us that our customers and others would like to see us add more coins," the Robinhood representative emphasised. Shiba Inu has already been listed on 99 different trading platforms worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu-Robinhood listing campaign had been going on since the second half of 2021 and the SHIB Army has been burning the midnight oil to make Shiba Inu-Robinhood listing to take place soon.

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu token was trading at $0.00002477, down by -6.20% with a marketcap of $13,598,892,023.