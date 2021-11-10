Shiba Inu's Growing Demand Drives AMC to Add SHIB as Crypto Payment Option

Due to the growing demand of Shiba Inu, AMC Theaters have decided to add the Dogecoin competitor to its list of cryptocurrencies it accepts as a payment method at its theatres.

AMC CEO Adam Aron said that the company is seemingly exploring ways to add Shiba Inu token (SHIB) as another payment method.

Other than this digital asset created in August 2020, AMC is gearing up to accept other decentralized cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin for tickets and concessions shortly.

This action comes after the results of a Twitter survey conducted by Aron showed that over 80 per cent of people were in favour of Shiba Inu. The poll received over 150,000 votes to consider Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in online payments during late October.

In October Aron also announced that the company had created a BitPay Wallet through which people could buy digital gift cards (up to $200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

"Huge news Dogecoin fans! As we work to accept online crypto payments, now you can buy

@AMCTheatres digital gift cards (up to $200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency using a BitPay Wallet. Accepted on our website, mobile app, and in theatres," Aron tweeted.

Will Shiba Inu reach 1 cent?

Meanwhile, the SHIB Army is always trying hard to make the token reach a cent as investors believe the '1 Cent Dream' isn't very far away. Well, their assumption could be correct.

All Shiba Inu needs to do is go on a bull run similar to what the crypto token experienced in early October when it crossed over 360 per cent.

We have seen the coin successfully removing five zeroes since last October 2020 while the cryptocurrency went on to trade with nine zeroes last month. So, we could see $SHIB soar by next October in 2022.

Shiba Inu on Robinhood: When will it happen?

Meanwhile, loyal Shiba Inu investors such as the group Shib Army have been filing petitions on various change-making websites in order to get the SHIB token listed on popular exchange platforms such as Robinhood. And why not, Shiba Inu broke records becoming the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value recently.

Shiba Inu at the time of writing this article was priced at $0.00005559, which is up by 0.33 per cent with a market cap of $30,546,372,438, according to CoinMarketCap.

The International Business Times advises cryptocurrency investors to not fall for the rumours and be well aware of the latest updates in the crypto market.