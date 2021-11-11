Shiba Inu: Robinhood CEO Claims Meme Coin 'Volatile' for Listing On Trading Platform?

When will Robinhood list Shiba Inu on its platform? The answer to which every investor is googling for right now. Well, it seems the meme coin is not making it to the crypto exchange platform anytime soon.

According to reports, Christine Brown, the chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, has said that the company is not in a hurry to add any new crypto coins on its trading platform. While Brown refused to comment on the prospect of listing Shiba Inu on Robinhood, he did clarify that the company is wary of listing volatile cryptos that could be dangerous to investors or violate any regulatory guidelines.

"Our strategy is a little bit different than a lot of the other players out there who are just racing to list as many assets as possible right now," Brown stated during an event hosted by Decrypt on Tuesday.

"We think that the short-term gain we might get is not worth the long-term trade-off for our users," he added.

Browns statement has dampened all hopes of SHIBArmy, the loyal Shiba Inu investors and those awaiting the cryptocurrency to get listed on the popular crypto trading platform.

Shiba Inu enthusiasts have been clamouring for the coin to get listed on Robinhood's crypto trading platform. Supporters of $SHIB has also signed a petition on On change.org asking Robinhood to list the Shiba Inu coin. The petition has already garnered over 525,00 signatures so far.

Moreover, Shiba Inu isn't very far from reaching '1 Cent,' all it needs to do is go on a bull run similar to what the crypto token did in early October crossing the 360 per cent mark.

The coin cryptocurrency went on to trade with nine zeroes last month after managing to remove five zeroes since October 2020. So, there's hope that $SHIB could rise by October 2022.

Shiba Inu becomes most discussed crypto on Twitter

Shiba Inu coin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies that has gained momentum for its popularity. Reports also suggest that SHIB was among the most discussed crypto on Twitter last month. Being backed by a strong community on the social media platform, this meme coin has gradually come at par with Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin, Etherium and have the potential to even get close to Bitcoin, the decentralized digital currency that was created by a person under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu at the time of filing this article was priced at $0.00005112, down by 7.00 per cent with a market cap - $28,030,158,430, according to CoinMarketCap.

The International Business Times advises investors of cryptocurrencies to not fall for any rumours and be well aware of the latest updates in the crypto market.