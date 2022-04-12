BREAKING: Robinhood Lists Shiba Inu, Price of Meme Token SHIB Spikes Over 20%

Shiba Inu has finally got a place on Robinhood app as the popular trading platform lists the meme token among other cryptocurrencies in a latest development that has left crypto investors jumping with joy. The news has been confirmed by a listing bot. The meme coin now appears on the official website of Robinhood. However, the platform is yet to officially announce the listing of Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

Apart from SHIB other altcoins were also added by Robinhood on its crypto trading platform such as SOL, Polygon's MATIC and Compound's COMP tokens. Soon after the news of Robinhood adding SHIB on its platform went viral on social media, the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) suddenly spiked over 20% outperforming major digital currencies in the market.

Speculation of Robinhood listing SHIB and other potential crypto additions circled last year, though CEO Vlad Tenev clarified that the company was awaiting regulatory clarity before taking a decision. Robinhood by then had already offered seven cryptocurrencies including the largest crypto in the market Bitcoin (BTC), the second largest crypto Ether (ETH) and the previously Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin (DOGE).

Dog meme based crypto Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00002801, up by a whopping 20.69% in the last 24-hour trading period with a volume of $2,188,660,238. Shiba Inu is currently ranked at 15 on CoinMarketCap with a live market cap of $15,378,470,109, as per the the popular trading platform.