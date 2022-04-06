Shiba Inu: Layer-2 Solution Shibarium Now in Alpha Phase, Will Advance Into Beta Version Soon

Popular meme token Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution Shibarium, which is now in Alpha phase will soon advance into its beta version, according to a source close to the SHIB community. The Shiba Inu ecosystem is growing day-by-day as the popular meme token's major developments like Shibarium, Shibnosis promises to be the real game changers in the crypto space in the coming future.

Despite fluctuations, the meme token has managed to grab much attention of investors and crypto infuencers bagging the 15th rank on popular cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinMarketCap. The consistent developments of Shiba Inu projects and the loyal Shib Army have made sure to keep the altcoin on the top among most popular cyptocurrencies in the market.

In 2021 Shiba Inu surpassed Bitcoin in terms of popularity becoming the the most viewed coin with 43 million more views than the largest crypto in the world. While the SHIB team focused on 'partnershibs' in 2021 for the growth of the altcoin, the theme for 2022 is development of the network, according to WatcherGuru.

Confirming the news, Shiba Inu supporter cum influencer Milkshake tweeted, "From the dev @kaaldhairya : As of today, #Shibarium is confirmed to be in the Alpha Phase, and will be moving into the Beta Phase soon."

Apart from this, the Shiba Inu dev highlighted several other important things related to new developments in the SHIB ecosystem. Shiba Inu has a slew of launches scheduled for 2022. From stablecoin to SHIB: The Metaverse, the Shiba Inu community has much to look forward to in the coming months.

In a recent tweet, the dev affirmed that the burn portal is almost ready and users could also benefit from it by earning rewards. This was also announced during the SHIB Binance AMA.

At the time of publishing, SHIB, which has given a life-altering gain of approximately 46,000,000% in 2021 is currently trading at $0.00002591, which is down by -3.02% in a day's trade with a market cap of $14,224,583,951 while the world's largest decentralized cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $45,259.22, down by -3.01% with a market cap of $860,117,485,351, according to CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu 1 Cent Dream

Shiba Inu influencers and investors believe the '1 Cent Dream' isn't far away as all it takes to replace the zeroes with numbers is a chain of bull runs similar to that in October 2021 when the meme token dubbed the 'Dogecoin killer' spiked to +360% in a span of merely three days.

