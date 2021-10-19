Shiba Inu Attracts Incredible Trading Volume of $3.4 Billion in the Last Seven Days

The 7-day chart of Shiba Inu displays incredible trading volume of $3.4 billion and attracts bullish sentiments, as buying pressure has added up since the token tripled in price and shot up +360% during the first week of October.

Despite dipping in price during the second week of October and sending mixed signals, SHIB has found resistance levels at $0.00002800 and is holding on to the support and pulling its weight above the levels.

Typically, the rise and fall of coins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin solely depend on social media factors and recent rumours about SHIB being listed on Robinhood is doing the rounds, as top leading news sites reported insider details yesterday that an announcement about the listing Shiba Inu on Robinhood will be made soon by the trading platform.

As soon as rumours filled social media about SHIB being listed on Robinhood, and even top crypto influencers and celebrities joined the bandwagon, Robinhood finally sent out a tweet saying, ''We have not made any announcements regards to SHIB'' but did not refute the rumours completely either.

The rumours of the listing made the coin shoot up +5% in the days trade and Robinhood's reply clamped down the spike.

The reply seemed like Robinhood does not want the word to be out in the crypto sphere until they officially announce the move on listing Shiba Inu on their platform.

Even CoinMarketCap tweeted and hinted that Robinhood would list SHIB, "Something we have all been waiting for! Will one of the most popular cryptocurrencies be able to make its way to Robinhood?" and immediately the official Shiba Inu handle replied with a GIF of a wink.

Crypto analyst Del Crxpto, who was the first to reveal in July 2021 that Robinhood will soon list Shiba Inu tweeted, "Robinhood/$SHIB Update: As a person who uses inside sources at Robinhood himself, I know there are multiple leaks. Like myself, outlets will never give up their vetted source but always trust them. I fully believe there was a leak today and @RobinhoodApp 's response reaffirms."

Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00002828 and is up +4.31% in the days trade.