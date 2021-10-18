Shiba Inu could Reach 50 Cents By December 2022? Here's the Math Behind the Milestone

Shiba Inu had a spectacular run during the first week of October 2021 as the coin shot up +360% and tripled investors' holdings in just a matter of two days. The bull run didn't stop there and continued the upward trend for another two days making new investors flock towards the coin.

While everyone is hoping that Shiba Inu would touch the 1 Cent mark, the coin has the ability to breach 1 Cent milestone and reach an all time high of 50 Cents by December 2022.

Shiba Inu has risen close to +25,000,000% since its inception on August 2020 with an average monthly growth of +2,000,000% and had a stellar bull run up until October 2021, despite dipping to new lows during the Bitcoin crash from May to July 2021.

SHIB despite being new to the cryptocurrency market, has taken the giants head on by touting itself the 'Dogecoin killer' and stayed true to its title by elbowing Doge in its own game and arguably performed much better than its rival during Q3 and Q4 of 2021.

Apart from edging Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has also grown to be the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the world and is only behind giants Bitcoin and Ethereum. So SHIB has already gained momentum for itself to be the next hottest crypto in the market and reaching its milestones would be tough, but not impossible.

For Shiba Inu to touch the 1 Cent dream mark, it needs to grow 2,500% each month and maintain the same momentum up until December 2022.

To reach the 50 Cents mark, Shiba Inu needs to buckle up and go on a herculean task by rising 1,719,295% from today's price, which is a steady monthly growth of 28,655% up until December 2022.

Now, the million dollar question is would Shiba Inu hold on to its positive momentum for 15 months from now? The answer is, if the coin has risen +25,000,000% since its inception, there could be a chance for it to rise 1,719,295% with a monthly growth of 28,655%. For that to happen, only time can answer.

Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00002733 and is up +6.46% in the days trade.