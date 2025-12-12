Sherrone Moore Was Stalking Paige Shiver? Ex-Michigan Coach Attacked His Executive Assistant after Chasing Her for Months, 911 Call Reveals

A University of Michigan employee contacted police to report an attack by former Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, claiming that he had been stalking the alleged victim for months, according to audio from the 911 call. The 911 call, obtained by TMZ, was made before Moore was arrested Wednesday on assault allegations.

Moore was officially fired from his $6 million-per-year position less than an hour after the call. The call came from the home of an "executive assistant to the head coach," though it wasn't immediately clear whether she was the alleged victim, TMZ reported. Moore remains in Washtenaw County Jail, but is not expected to face charges on Thursday.

Dirty Stalker

Moore was fired "with cause" by the University of Michigan on Wednesday after it was revealed that he had an "inappropriate" relationship with a staff member whose identity has not been made public.

The release of the 911 audio comes after a shocking local TV interview with John Bacon, a University of Michigan instructor and author closely connected to the school's storied football program.

In the interview, Bacon said that Moore, 39, "broke into an employee's home in Pittsfield Township ... grabbed a knife, and threatened to harm her and harm himself."

Moore in protective custody "surrounded by mental health professionals," according to Bacon.

This came as it was revealed that the staff member linked to Moore's firing saw her salary spike by nearly $41,000 between 2023 and this season.

Regarding the alleged relationship, internet sleuths, Yahoo! Sports, and other online sources have pointed to a suspected staff member. Internet sleuths have identified Paige Shiver as More's secret lover.

The staffer's salary spiked 70.6 percent — from $58,025 in 2022 and 2023 to $99,000 in 2025 — despite no official change in her job title, according to public records reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Her salary hike wasn't funded by taxpayers, since Michigan's athletic department doesn't receive state budget money. Instead, the department is supported through media deals, ticket sales, donations, sponsorships, and various licensing agreements.

The massive raise has fueled more questions about Moore, who had been regarded as one of college football's brightest young coaches before his sudden firing.

Moore's Secret Lover

Shiver is a University of Michigan (UM) athletic department staffer who recently served as the executive assistant to Moore. Shiver joined the University of Michigan football program in November 2021 as the On-Campus Recruiting & Football Operations Coordinator.

She was later promoted to executive assistant to the head coach in February 2024, shortly after Moore took over the role.

A Purdue University graduate, Paige has a strong background in NGO management. She previously worked in development, marketing, and fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association before moving into collegiate athletics.

Paige is also the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver.

Amid the recent controversy surrounding Moore's alleged misconduct and arrest, her name has circulated online as the staff member allegedly involved in the "inappropriate relationship." However, no official source has confirmed any extramarital involvement between Moore and Shiver.

In response to the intense online attention, Paige reportedly made her Instagram account private and has deactivated other social media profiles, including X and LinkedIn, as of December 10, 2025. So far, neither she nor Moore has commented publicly on the allegations or the backlash surrounding them.