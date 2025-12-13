Sherrone Moore: Fired Michigan Coach Threatened Mistress Paige Shiver that He Would Make Her 'Watch Him Kill Himself' after Invading Her Home

Disgraced former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore threatened his mistress that she would "watch him kill himself" and warned her that "my blood is on your hands" — moments after he allegedly broke into her home on Wednesday, prosecutors said on Friday.

Moore appeared in court on Friday following formal charges that include a felony for home invasion and two misdemeanors for stalking and breaking and entering, which could see him behind bars for five years, officials said. The charges stem from Moore allegedly breaking into the home of his executive assistant and reported lover, Paige Shiver, and grabbing butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to hurt himself.

Desperate Lover's Threat

Shiver, 32, had ended the relationship with her boss just two days earlier, on Monday. However, even after the breakup, Moore allegedly kept calling and texting her while she tried to cut off contact, prosecutor Kati Rezmierski told the court.

She later reported the affair to the athletic department, which triggered his dramatic firing on Wednesday. The University of Michigan confirmed he was fired for an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member.

Rezmierski said the two had been in an "intimate relationship" for several years. She went on to describe how, after being fired, a furious Moore forced his way into Shiver's home and told her he planned to kill himself and "make you watch," adding, "my blood is on your hands."

"You ruined my life," he also allegedly told her.

Moore reportedly didn't leave until Shiver warned him that she was going to call the police.

Dispatch audio reveals that Moore's wife had called 911 ahead of his arrest on Wednesday, expressing concern about his mental state as the assault allegations unfolded.

Kelli Moore told dispatchers that her husband was "suicidal ... for losing his job today," according to radio communications between police and dispatchers on Wednesday, Detroit News reported.

Double 911 Calls

Almost at the same time, another 911 call was received from the home of his executive assistant, Paige Shiver, where a woman reported that Moore was "attacking her" and had been stalking her for months. The caller also said Moore entered the home with a knife and threatened to harm himself, according to the dispatch audio.

Officers said that "according to wife and (Moore's) mother, he is in an unknown parking lot somewhere. We are attempting to have wife contact him to try and come home," according to the Detroit News.

After the incident, Moore allegedly drove off in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers reportedly caught up with him about an hour later at the Well Church near Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road, where he was detained.

Shiver's name first came to light after it was revealed that the staffer linked to Moore's firing reportedly saw her salary spike by nearly $41,000 between 2023 and this season.

Shiver's salary spiked 70.6 percent — from $58,025 in 2022 and 2023 to $99,000 in 2025 — despite no official change in her job title, according to public records reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Paige is also the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver.

In response to the intense online attention, Paige reportedly made her Instagram account private and has deactivated other social media profiles, including X and LinkedIn, as of December 10, 2025.