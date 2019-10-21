Congratulations are in order for Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel! The couple welcomed their first child on Sunday, October 20.

The 38-year-old "Pretty Little Liars" star took to Instagram to announce the arrival of a baby girl. "Never letting go," Mitchell captioned the adorable photo of herself holding the baby's tiny hand.

In June, Mitchell took to social media to surprise fans with news of her pregnancy. "Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?" Mitchell joked in the caption of a topless maternity snapshot, which showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram.

She also shared an announcement video on her YouTube channel. "There is something in the oven and it's not my pizza!!!" she quipped in the description of her video. "WOW ... It's kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you."

Babel, a 32-year-old Canadian TV actor, also gushed about his pregnant girlfriend with a black-and-white photo on Instagram the following day. "The strength, vulnerability and grace you've had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you're going to be an incredible mom... We're lucky to have you, love you," he captioned the post.

The little bundle of joy is Mitchell and Babel's first child. The pair met through common friends and have linked together since January 2017. The couple documented their pregnancy journey in a YouTube series titled "Almost Ready," including her unconventional, action-packed "Power Rangers"-themed gender reveal.

In January, Mitchell revealed that she had suffered from a miscarriage in 2018. While reflecting on her past year in an Instagram story, the "You" alum posted a photo of an ultrasound with a broken heart emoji.

In the caption, she wrote that even though 2018 was a great year, it did come with its fair share of hardships. She also thanked her fans for their support and affection during her "darkest days" when she suffered the loss of her unborn child. Mitchell's miscarriage was also one of the reasons why she decided to keep her pregnancy under wraps for six months.