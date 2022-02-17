Shark Attack: Sydney Beaches Closed, Drumlines Installed After Great White Eats Man Alive

After a horrific shark attack wherein a swimmer died after being bitten to pieces by a great white on February 16, 2022, near Little Bay Beach in Sydney, drumlines have been installed off Sydney beaches.

"Based on footage provided by the public, including eyewitness accounts, DPI shark biologists believe that a white shark, at least 3 metres in length, was likely responsible," a statement released by the DPI read.

Videos of the deadly shark attack have been circulating on social media that shows a man shouting, "Someone just got eaten by a shark." The death of the unidentified man occured due to "catastrophic injuries" received in the fatal attack.



According to reports the DPI have confirmed that six SMART drumlines have been installed from Little Bay to Long Bay Beach. SMART drumlines are a new technology for shark control that allow target sharks to be intercepted beyond the surf break using baited hooks. Once sharks are caught, they are tagged and relocated 1km offshore, according to SharkSmart

Beaches Closed Due to Shark Attack in Sydney

New South Wales Police (NSW Police) Force has warned the public asking them not to access the water at some of the beaches.

"Following yesterday's fatal shark attack, the following beaches will be closed: Bronte, Tamarama, Bondi, Coogee, Clovelly, Sth Maroubra, Little Bay, Malabar/Long Bay, La Perouse, Wanda, Elouera, Nth Cronulla and Cronulla Please don't attempt to access the water at these beaches," the Twitter post on the official handle of NSW Police force read.

Human remains of the swimmer have been found following the deadly shark attack at Little Bay Beach near Malabar, according to 9news. However, the whereabouts of the animal is yet to be identified by the Department of Primary Industries, which had launched a search after the fatal attack. Reports suggest that lifeguards will also continue to patrol beaches today. An intensive search for the victim's remains will be carried out with divers expected to be brought in later today.

