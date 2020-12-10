Former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers center Shaqyuille O'Neal hung up his basketball shoes a long time ago and has since become a popular figure in broadcasting.

Starring alongside Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny "The Jet" Smith as a sports analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA," it appears as though "Shaq" keeps himself busy both on and off the set these days.

The basketball legend was caught sliding into rapper Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Live video with a "horny" comment. "Watching that booty," O'Neal commented on the video, which showed Stallion twerking with her backside facing the camera. Shaq probably thought his comment would go unnoticed but the internet proved him wrong.

Twitter Reactions

The post sent the Twitter universe into a frenzy shortly afterward with users sharing their reactions to the basketball legend's thirsty comment. "Caught Shaq lacking in 4K," wrote one user, while another commented, "Someone please help him, he's starving."

Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal, also posted his reaction to his father's "horny" comment. "I feel you pops," he wrote as he sided with his father. Here are some of the reactions:

These days, Shaq appears to be linked to Annie Ilonzeh, the 37-year-old actress who appeared on 'General Hospital' and 'Empire' before bagging a role as Emily Foster on the popular NBC drama 'Chicago Fire.' The pair was first rumored to be dating in 2019, but was seen as recently as September on holiday in Spain. Neither of them has confirmed the relationship, but signs definitely point to something more meaningful than a fling.

Meanwhile, Stallion, who hails from Houston, Texas, is one of the most popular female rappers in the world. She first garnered attention after videos of her freestyling went viral on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she now has a following of more than 17.8 million, which often draws a slew of fans whenever she decides to go live, celebrities included.