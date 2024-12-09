Shannon Lofland: 'Desperate' Sheriff's Deputy Joins Adult Film Industry to Support Family but Resigns after Her Raunchy Career Is Exposed

A Colorado sheriff's deputy resigned this week after her porn career was exposed — a second career she pursued "out of desperation" due to mounting bills. Shannon Lofland, who served with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office for 21 years, told CBS News Colorado that she turned to the porn industry due to financial struggles and an inability to make ends meet.

Lofland, 44, who worked as a driver training instructor for the sheriff's office, chose to appear in "mainstream" adult films, because she was "drowning trying to support her family with just her paycheck." Although she went against the rules of her department, Lofland gained lot of support for her decision.

Porn Films to Support Family

"I was desperate, I was drowning," she told the station. "I found a legal, lucrative means for providing that support for my family that I needed at that time to save my home for them and feed my family."

However, the sheriff's office launched an internal investigation after discovering Lofland's side job, which she said she had only been involved in for about a month.

As a wife and mother, Lofland admitted to the outlet that she was aware it was wrong not to disclose her side gig to the department. However, following her suspension and the exposure of her secret, she decided to resign to prevent the department from "wasting resources" on an issue she fully admits being part of.

The department did not reveal how they became aware of the videos, but Lofland admitted that she had likely violated internal policies requiring employees to obtain prior approval for secondary employment.

"It was a violation of policy to not request permission to work secondary employment," she said. "I know that, and I knew that ... it could be considered a double life.

"There are many deputies and officers doing what they can to make extra money, with or without permission," she said. "People are doing what they can to survive at this time."

The 44-year-old wife and mother said that her financial strain worsened by a June 2023 storm that caused $500,000 in hail and water damage to her home, which her insurance refused to cover. Moreover, soaring interest rates tripled her adjustable-rate mortgage, leading to foreclosure, while utility, gas, and food costs continued to climb.

Desperate Moves

She told CBS that she had exhausted her savings, borrowed money from family, and drastically reduced her expenses, but the calls from debt collectors continued. "My actions have been made out of desperation," Lofland said, adding that her husband supported her decision.

"Some may judge and say there are 'better' ways to make money, but at the time I had no other lucrative means for doing so."

Lofland said that her work in the porn industry helped her make enough money to cover her mortgage and described the environment as "professional," noting that she never faced any pressure.

The sheriff's office declined to address the situation, citing "privacy and due process concerns" as reasons for not answering specific questions, according to CBS.

Despite stepping down on Tuesday, Lofland expressed her deep affection for her role in law enforcement. "I found my niche in the law enforcement world as a support role," she said. "I have been dedicated and loyal. I truly enjoy what I do and all of the lives I have been able to touch."

Lofland had also served on the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training board but resigned from her position several weeks ago.