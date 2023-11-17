Shani Louk: Hamas Terrorist Who Spat and Paraded Naked the Body of German Tattoo Artist after Raping Her Killed by IDF, Rabbi Says

The Hamas terrorist who spat and paraded naked the body of the fun-loving tattoo artist Shani Louk across Gaza has been killed by the Israeli Defense Forces, a rabbi said. The rabbi reportedly said that the "monster is now roasting in hell forever," claiming that the Hamas terrorist has finally been killed.

Twenty-two-year-old Shani was kidnapped from the Nova music festival, had her legs broken, and was allegedly raped before being mercilessly killed during the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7. Hundreds of Gaza residents gathered to spit on her while yelling "Allahu Akbar" as her body was driven around the city on the back of a pickup truck.

Killed Finally

According to a post on X, it was reported that Shani's mother told television host Rabbi Shmuley that the IDF had informed her that they had eliminated one of the terrorists involved. The terrorist was reportedly seen in the viral video, parading Shani's naked body on a pickup truck.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach wrote on X that Ricarda Louk revealed "in her public conversation with me that the Hamas terrorist monster who parades her naked body around Gaza, defiling her in the name of Islam, and screaming Allahu Akbar, was killed by the IDF"

"That monster is now roasting in hell forever as will the other Hamas savages who perpetrated this massacre," added the TV host and author, who has been dubbed "America's most famous rabbi."

In a separate post, he wrote that Louk "was actually murdered after being tortured, and who knows what else.

"Hamas are evil incarnate. They are the Nazis of our time. Whoever denies, after witnessing what they did to this poor innocent woman, that Hamas does not need to be completely destroyed is immoral," he said.

The statements made by the rabbi have not yet been officially confirmed.

In late October, Israeli President Isaac Herzog verified that DNA found on a piece of skull matched Shani Louk. She had been paraded through the streets of Gaza after terrorists attacked a music festival near Kibbutz Re'im on October 7.

Kidnapped and Killed

It was initially reported that Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas after being kidnapped and sexually assaulted. This came after her mother claimed that her daughter was still alive and in critical condition in a Gaza hospital.

However, three weeks later it was confirmed that Shani Louk was dead after DNA found on a piece of skull matched hers.

Nissim Louk, the distraught father of Shani Louk, later said that his daughter "did not suffer" and "was killed on the spot" by Hamas terrorists after being kidnapped.

"She enjoyed herself until the last moment," he said. "She was killed on the spot and not only did she not suffer, 10 minutes earlier she was still enjoying herself.

"Shani was a beautiful girl who loved to dance. Everyone loved her. She was very smart and witty. That's how I want her to be remembered," he said.

Shani and her friends tried to flee the massacre in their car, according to Nissim Louk, but 10 minutes later, they were confronted by armed Hamas terrorists who opened fire on the car, killing his daughter "instantly." His daughter "did not suffer," he claimed.

Shani's video went viral after her body was paraded naked on a truck.

Nissim mentioned that images of Shani's abduction initially raised hopes that she might be injured but still alive.

Shani, whose body has not been found, lived in Israel but spent part of her childhood in Portland, Oregon, attending kindergarten at the Jewish Portland Academy.