The Shanghai Disney Resort, Walt Disney's largest Magic Kingdom in Asia, reopened its doors on Monday after remaining closed for nearly three months. The tickets for the reopening were sold out within minutes of going online on Friday.

Coronavirus, the global pandemic which originated in Wuhan region of China, has so far infected over 4.1 million globally and killed more than 283,000 people.

Disney Resort opens with 30% capacity

Following a strict policy of social distancing and public safety protocol, the resort re-opened allowing only 30 percent attendance of visitors. The Disney officials catered to the new health guidelines issued by the Chinese health authorities in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, such as social distancing in queue, masks for staff and visitors, temperature checks at entry points, and regular cleaning and disinfection. Also, the visitors to the park are being allowed in batches with predetermined time slots written on the issued tickets.

Prior to opening their gates for the visitors, the resort held a special reopening ceremony that was streamed live. Speaking during the ceremony, Joe Schott, president and general manager of the Shanghai Disney Resort, said: "Since the reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March, we have been deeply moved by the encouragement from our guests and Disney fans. Today, we are extremely pleased to reopen Shanghai Disneyland thanks to the unwavering efforts of our cast members and our community. Today's celebrations will be remembered with joy, as we look forward to welcoming our guests back to this happy place."

The Orange County Register quoted the new Disney CEO Bob Chapek saying: "We're going to actually open up far below that just to have our training wheels on with our new procedures and processes to make sure we don't have any lines backing up either as guests enter into the park or as they wade through the park. We're going to approach that very, very slowly."

Except for the live shows and children's play zones, nearly all of the park's activities have been made functional. According to the publication, the visitors are required to produce China government ID and Shanghai QR health code prior to entering the park.

French Open 2020 might be held without audience

With COVID-19 showing no sign of bowing out soon, various event organizers are looking out ways to ensure that the planned events are carried out. The French Open, originally scheduled for May, was postponed to 20 September – 4 October, due to the outbreak of the pandemic. However, chances are that the clay-court tournament would be held on the planned dates, but without any onlookers.

According to ESPN, Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the French Tennis Federation, told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that organizers are considering the prospect it might need to go ahead without fans present. "Organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, [like] television rights and partnerships. It's not to be overlooked. We're not ruling any option out," he added.

The publication further reported that the FFT is refunding the tickets purchased for the tournament for original dates. However, a new procedure for purchase of tickets will be opened if the authorities go ahead with holding the tournament without fans.