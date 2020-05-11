In its effort to market the 'bogus' Chinese traditional medicines, the Chinese state media is going all out promoting the TCMs as the cure that helped the country have such low death counts.

The propaganda video even goes to the extent to say that the world should look at opting for TCMs as that is what helped China lose fewer lives, while millions are dying in the world due to COVID 19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A recent video story by China Daily, an English-language daily newspaper owned by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China, claimed that the traditional Chinese medicines coupled with acupuncture and foot massages helped the country keep the coronavirus death low.

The report claimed that of the 75000 coronavirus patients it had registered, 90% were cured after they were administered a combination of TCMs.

As per the latest figures released by China, there are a total of 82,901 infected of which 78,120 have been cured, while 4,633 coronavirus deaths have occurred. The low number of deaths in China has been viewed by suspicion by other countries, who believe China is lying about its actual figures, which are 10 times higher than what was reported. It also said that the country deputed close to 4500 traditional Chinese medicine practitioners in Hubei province, which was the epicenter of the coronavirus.

The report also highlighted that the TCMs are 2500-year-old and over the years they have been "perfected" to meet the standards. While TCM recipes such as Jinhua Qinggan granule, Lianhua Qingwen capsules, Xuebijing injections, Huashibaidu formula, and Xuanfei Baidu formula were effective for treating coronavirus.

And if combined with Tai Chi, Acupuncture therapies, and foot massages they were efficient in activating the body's immunity to fight the coronavirus.

While the Chinese state media is busy peddling the bogus TCMs, Sweden put an embargo on Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen, in which after testing the authorities found only methanol.

"It does not work. It's definitely not something we recommend," the country's medical authorities said after testing a batch of Lianhua Qingwe capsules confiscated at a port.

Recently, doctors in Canada also issued a warning asking the public to be cautious about Chinese medicines such as Lianhua Qingwen capsules even though these herbal supplements have met the requirements of the Food and Drugs Act and Natural Health Products Regulations since 2012.

Dr. Peter Lin, a doctor based in Toronto told CBC even though there is no evidence to suggest that these Chinese medicines can kill the coronavirus, however, the media in China was aggressively promoting these medicines giving the impression that it could cure.

"We all take a Tylenol or acetaminophen for fever. COVID-19 has a fever. So then I'm going to take the Tylenol or acetaminophen for the fever, but I wouldn't say that it's a treatment to get rid of COVID-19," said Lin.

"So I think that's where we just have to make sure that the consumer ... understands."