Shackleton's 'Endurance' Ship Found At The Bottom of The Weddell Sea: How the Wooden Vessel Sank in 1915?

Ernest Shackleton's lost ship 'Endurance' has been found over a century after it sank in Antarctica. The lost ship of Anglo-Irish explorer has been located in 3km (10,000ft) deep at the bottom of the Weddell Sea. The discovery comes after 100 years after the death of Shackleton, whose lost ship has fascinated the world for over a century.

Speaking about the ships current condition, Mensun Bound, the director of exploration at the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said: "The preservation is beyond imagination," according to NBC News.

Moreover, a documentary detailing the successful search and discovery of Ernest Shackleton's 'Endurance,' one of the great lost shipwrecks of history, is being presented by National Geographic in partnership with History Hit, the SVOD and content platform co-founded by historian Dan Snow; All3Media's Little Dot Studios and production company Consequential, according to reports.

How many people were onboard Shackleton's ship 'Endurance'?

As many as 28 men were onboard Shackleton's 'Endurance,' which sailed off from South Georgia for Antarctica on December 5, 1914.

How did Shackleton's ship sink?

Reports say the goal was to reach the South Pole and cross the continent via an overland trek. However, before the ship could reach Antarctica, it became trapped in pack ice.

Shackleton and his men were forced to make an astonishing escape on foot and in life saving boats after the wooden vessel was crushed by sea-ice and sank in 1915. The crew onboard the ship made it by sea to uninhabited Elephant Island before Shackleton and five others set off in a small boat to seek help from a whaling station more than 800 miles away in South Georgia.

Video of the shipwreck shows Endurance is currently in remarkable condition. "We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance," said Bound who added, "This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see 'Endurance' arced across the stern."