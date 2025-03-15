American Pie Actress Details 'Inhumane' Ordeal as Detention Center Denies Allegations

Jasmine Mooney, a Canadian actress known for her role in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, has revealed a shocking experience at the U.S. southern border. She claims she was detained, shackled, and subjected to inhumane conditions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while trying to obtain a new visa.

Mooney was taken into custody on March 3, 2025, at the San Ysidro border crossing between Mexico and San Diego. According to her account, she was held in a freezing room for three days before being transferred to the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego. Speaking to KGTV, she described her ordeal: "Every guard I saw asked me, 'What are you doing here? You're Canadian. How are you here?' I have never in my life seen anything so inhumane."

Mooney's visa troubles began in November when she attempted to board a flight from Vancouver to Los Angeles. She discovered that her three-year TN work visa had been revoked. Following her lawyer's advice, she traveled to the U.S. border, hoping to present a new job offer and visa paperwork to resolve the issue. Instead, she found herself in ICE custody.

'I Had to Sleep on the Floor With No Blanket'

The actress described the conditions inside the detention center as unbearable. "I was put in a cell with only a thin aluminum foil wrap over my body. No blanket, no pillow. I slept on a mat like a dead body for two and a half days," she recounted.

Mooney also said she and 30 other women were abruptly transported to Arizona in the middle of the night. "We were up for 24 hours, wrapped in chains," she stated.

However, officials at the Otay Mesa Detention Center have pushed back against her claims. A spokesperson for the private company operating the facility denied allegations of mistreatment, insisting that detainees receive "nutritious meals daily" and proper care. Despite their response, Mooney's account has raised serious concerns about the treatment of detainees.

Father Speaks Out on Daughter's Ordeal

Mooney, who has not been charged with any crime, is expected to be released on Friday after spending 11 days in detention. According to her father, Stephen Mooney, she will be transferred to a Tijuana detention center before being flown back to Vancouver.

Speaking to CBC, her father expressed his relief: "Jasmine is strong, but no one should go through this. She was in shackles and handcuffs for most of her detention. The lack of due process and communication was shocking. I feel for not just Jasmine but also the many others still detained."

He believes high-level discussions helped speed up his daughter's release. "There were conversations at the highest level, and I'd like to think that played a role in getting her out sooner," he added.

Parents Warn Canadians About U.S. Travel

After their daughter's ordeal, Mooney's parents are warning other Canadians about potential risks when dealing with U.S. immigration. "That process down there is terrible," Stephen Mooney stated. "I believe it's worse now because of the new administration. I would be cautious about traveling to the U.S."

Mooney's mother, Alexis Eagles, expressed her distress: "I haven't been able to sleep. We treat cattle better in Canada. We understand visa issues, but the inhumane treatment is unacceptable. She was denied direct contact with us."

ICE officials confirmed Mooney's detention, citing an executive order signed by President Trump on his first day back in office. The order grants immigration authorities expanded powers to detain individuals suspected of illegal entry.

"Jasmine Mooney was detained March 3 by ICE for not having legal documentation to be in the United States," ICE stated.

Mooney's case has sparked debate over U.S. immigration policies and their impact on foreign nationals seeking legal entry into the country.